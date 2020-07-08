Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
675
0
Boosie Badazz In House
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Young Thug Goes In On Pusha T, Accuses Him Of Using Pop Smoke To Target Drake

Posted By on July 7, 2020

Young Thug hopped online to share a video where he said if Pusha T really had a problem with Drake, he should’ve done it on his own song.

The war of words between Young Thug and Pusha T continues. A quick recap for those who haven’t been keeping up with the drama that has unfolded on Tuesday (July 7): An unreleased song from Pop Smoke featuring Pusha T, Gunna, and Young Thug has become the center of controversy. On the track, Pusha reportedly takes another jab at his longtime foe Drake, and Young Thug stepped forward to say that he nor Gunna want to be involved in the ongoing beef between the two artists. Thugger also said that he wasn’t aware of the verse about Drizzy.

Young Thug, Drake, Pusha T, Gunna, Pop Smoke
Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Stringer / Getty Images

Pusha responded and said that no one knew what the verse was about and told Thug that he doesn’t need his approval or respect. Then, Pusha T told Steven Victor to drop him from the deluxe version of Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. Now, Young Thug is back, this time on video as he accuses Pusha of using Pop Smoke‘s platform for visibility.

“That mothaf*cka weak,” Thugger said. “Second of all, you already done went crazy he first time, so it ain’t nothin’ but a sucka going on double takes, triple takes and quadruple takes. You should have just got all of that out on the first song when you put the first song out,” he continued, speaking about Pusha’s Drake diss track “The Story of Adidon.”

“You didn’t even have to do all that. You just feel like you wouldn’t get enough views on your own sh*t, so you came and put some bullsh*t on a whole ‘nother n*gga who’s resting in peace music. Trying to f*ck up a n*gga whole vibe ’cause you feel like it’s the perfect platform. Thug, Gunna, and Pop Smoke. This is the perfect platform to go at this n*gga ass… Do that sh*t on your own song!” Check out the clip of Thugger addressing the drama below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79 525 6
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists
185
0
DJ Khaled Teases Drake Collab With Cryptic OVO Owl Graphic
159
0
Lil Nas X Teases New Song “Call Me By Your Name”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Uno The Activist Das Him
79
0
Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies Feat. Wale Walking Accomplishment
119
0
Summer Walker Feat. PartyNextDoor My Affection
106
0
Jay Critch Money Talk
93
0
Duke Deuce Feat. Mulatto KIRK
146
0
Tory Lanez Staccato
106
0
Juice WRLD Titanic
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

City Girls Feat. Doja Cat “P*ssy Talk” Video
397
0
The Weeknd Feat. Doja Cat “In Your Eyes” Video
251
0
G Herbo Feat. Lil Uzi Vert “Like This” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists