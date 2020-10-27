Rap Basement

Dave East Hits The Booth For "Beloved 2" With Styles P
Westside Gunn's Griselda & Eminem's Shady Records: A Complete History
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
Young Thug, Gunna, & Nav Show Wheezy Some Birthday Love

Posted By on October 27, 2020

Today, influential producer Wheezy celebrates his twenty-eighth birthday, prompting some kind words from collaborators Young Thug, Gunna, and Nav.

When it comes to the sounds we’ve grown accustomed to hearing in the contemporary hip-hop landscape, it’s likely that Wheezy is responsible for many of them. At the very least indirectly, having influenced no shortage of aspiring producers through his groundbreaking work with Young Thug, Future, Lil Baby, Gunna, Meek Mill, and many more. And he’s not quite finished yet, with a few key projects still set to land before the year wraps up — namely the YSL compilation album Slime Language 2 and Emergency Tsunami, a collaboration project with Canadian folk hero Nav

Wheezy

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

With today marking the Tennessee producer’s twenty-eighth birthday, his Emergency Tsunami collaborator took to Instagram to share some kindhearted birthday words. “Happy Wave day to the [GOAT][SCORPIO],” captions Nav, leaving us translating his emoji-speak. “EMERGENCY TSUNAMI COMING SOON.” Longtime collaborator Gunna also took to the Gram to offer up his own birthday wishes, praising everything they’ve helped build together since coming into the game. “Happy [SLIME] day to the Wave,” writes Wunna, alongside a slideshow of several pictures. “Love u twin. we built it from ground up !”

And of course, Young Thug also came through with some birthday cheer. “Happy bday my luv,” he captions. “We get the money !!” At this point, it’s fair to name Wheezy one of the game’s most influential producers, especially within the last few years. Look for him to continue to forge his path with the imminent release of Emergency Tsunami, which we can expect to see before the year concludes. Happy birthday Wheezy!

Via HNHH

