Young Thug “Has A Surprise For You Guys,” His Sister Dolly White Says

Posted By on July 27, 2020

Thugger’s birthday is around the corner.

It looks like Young Thug is cooking up something for his birthday, according to his sister Dolly White. During a recent Instagram Live stream, she hinted that he has something up his sleeve coming just for his fans. “Yup, my brother got a birthday coming up. He has a surprise for you guys,” she said. “Big surprise.”

Of course, it’s hard to determine exactly what this surprise is. It’s been nearly a year since the release of So Much Fun and he’s only a few months removed from the release of Slime & B with Chris Brown. Hopefully, it’s a new project or new music in general. He’s put in more focus on the YSL roster, specifically Gunna, who is fresh off of the release of the deluxe edition of Wunna. The pair actually just dropped the visuals for their collaboration, “DOLLAZ ON MY HEAD” just a few days ago.

Thugger’s made a concerted effort over the past few years to gift his fans new music on his birthday. Last year, he blessed fans with his “debut studio album”, So Much Fun that spawned massive hits like “Hot” and “The London.” The year prior, he unleashed the first YSL compilation tape, Slime Language.

Via HNHH

