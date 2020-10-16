Rap Basement

Hit-Boy Reflects On Benny & Nipsey Hussle Crying In The Studio
106
0
Kanye West Surprises Fans With "Nah Nah Nah" Premiere
132
0
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
847
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
715
0
Young Thug Holds “Slime Language 2” Listening Party

Posted By on October 16, 2020

Young Thug is preparing to release “Slime Language 2”, holding a listening party last night.

This summer, Young Thug made an announcement that excited all of his fans.

“#Slimelanguage2 8-16,” wrote the eccentric rapper on Twitter.

Moments after revealing the release date for his second YSL Records celebration tape, the post was deleted and Thug backtracked, claiming that he was hacked

While it’s likely that Thugger was not actually hacked, the announcement was indeed premature as, on August 16, no such project was released from the Atlanta star. 

This week, the Slime God has officially sparked talk that the album could be on the way though, holding a listening party on Instagram Stories as he chilled with Gunna in the studio.

“Listening party for SL2,” wrote Young Thug on his Stories, getting his fans all riled up again. Unlike last time, he did not include a potential date for its arrival. However, the fact that he held a listening party suggests that the project is complete. And that means that, in a number of weeks, we could be listening to it ourselves.

Are you looking forward to the release of Slime Language 2?

This month, Thug was busy promoting his girlfriend Karlae’s new single, “Jimmy Choo”. He bought her a new Ferrari to celebrate the occasion, as well as her birthday.

Via HNHH

