Young Thug Is Spitting In Meek Mill & T-Shyne Collab Snippet

Posted By on February 11, 2021

With a new “Slime Language 2” single on the way, Young Thug teases a new track featuring vocals from Meek Mill and T-Shyne.

It feels like it’s been a minute since Young Thug spoke openly about Punk, his previously-announced follow-up to 2019’s So Much Fun. And while he has been relatively quiet about his future plans on the solo front, Thugger has confirmed that the YSL collaborative-album Slime Language 2 is on the way — in fact, the label has confirmed that another new single from the project is due out this coming Friday, February 12th. In tandem, Thug has taken to his own Instagram page to hype up another new track, this one featuring an assist from Meek Mill and T-Shyne.

C Flanigan/Getty Images

From the sound of it, Thugger appears to be steering away from his melodic approach and lining up a banger. Over an instrumental fueled by synthesized horns and uptempo percussion, Thug sets it off. “Abracadabra my bitch way badder,” he spits, his restrained cadence an interesting juxtaposition with the hard-hitting beat. “Muthafuck a trend, I be with my kids in the spot cause family matter / everything else you speaking about might get your ass whipped like a paddle.” 

Though it sounds like Thug’s verse might actually be a chorus, it’s also possible that the track is utilizing a similar structure as Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and Polo G‘s “3 Headed Goat.” Unfortunately, the snippet cuts out before we can get a more thorough picture. Either way, it’s promising to see Young Thug embracing one of his more beloved styles, a development that bodes well for those hoping to catch him in his rap bag. Check out the snippet below, and sound off if you’re excited to hear this one drop — whether it’s on Slime Language 2 or Young Thug‘s next solo album.  

Via HNHH

