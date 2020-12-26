Rap Basement

Young Thug & Juice WRLD Single “Bad Boys” Gets Official Music Video Release Date

Posted By on December 25, 2020

Bad boys for life.

Earlier in 2020, there was a leak of “Bad Boys,” a single that featured Young Thug and Juice WRLD. In fact, the leak still exists on Soundcloud, and other places. However, the song was never officially released. At the time of the leak, a snippet of an accompanying music video appeared online, however it was yanked immediately. Now, it looks like Thugger is ready to give the single the proper rollout. 

Cole Bennett, who directed the music video, took to Twitter to announce the upcoming arrival of the footage. “BAD BOY 1/15/21,” he wrote on Twitter along with a snippet from the video. Thugger and Juice WRLD have worked together in the past, on tracks such as “ON GOD,” and “Mannequin Challenge.” The passing of Juice WRLD left a hole in the hip-hop industry. Fortunately, the young rapper’s recording grind was on point, and he left a decent amount of music that will be released posthumously in the future. 

Thugger has been blessing the world with music all year, but he was briefly embroiled in some drama with his comments about Andre 3000 this past Fall. “But the difference between Elton John and Andre is, to simplify it, Elton John likes to kiss ass, and Dre likes his ass kissed,” said Thugger to T.I. “Elton John like ‘Hey! I like you, I remember your first song, I remember Gucci first song, when Guwop getting out?’ He a fan type of n***a, to the point where I’m like ‘let’s do music,’ and he’s like ‘n***a bet!’ Andre more like, and this is his secretary ‘ey, tell the n**ga it’s Thug, n***a.”

