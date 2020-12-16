Young Thug Keeps His Word To Rowdy Rebel

Rowdy Rebel is home. After a shitty year, all together, it was a bit of good news to keep us optimistic that maybe 2021 will be a better year. The anticipation for his and Bobby Shmurda‘s release has been high. The streets haven’t allowed their names to die, either. And once Rowdy touched down, he was blessed with a new chain and pendant, as well as a perm because he surely deserves that, as well.

It wasn’t just fans that anticipated his release but his peers as well. Earlier this year, Young Thug joined a growing list of rappers who expressed their anticipation for their release. It’s largely due to how they handled the situation.

“When they get out I fasho got some for em.. real n***as are still on earth,” Thugger wrote under a since-deleted post back in August. “Rewards don’t come with keeping it real but in this case IT DOES. Charlemagne was right for once.”

He wasn’t lying, either. Footage surfaced earlier today of Rowdy Rebel being gifted two bust down chains as he gave a shout out to his slime, Young Thug.

It’s been roughly 24 hours since news of his release struck, and he hasn’t wasted any time celebrating his newfound freedom. He was spotted out in the streets of NYC, proclaiming the arrival of “the real King Of New York.” Shortly after, he was locked in the studio so it probably won’t be long until he comes through with his “First Day Out.”

Peep Thugger’s gift below.