Young Thug & Mac Miller Take Center Stage On This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

If you’re a hip-hop fan, this week was certainly a good one for you. Various artists came out with some dope albums, while others re-released classic mixtapes from the last decade. Of course, the big release this week came from none other than Young Thug who dropped his album Punk, while Mac Miller had a posthumous release in Faces which is a re-release of his 2014 mixtape that had yet to make its way to streaming services, until now.

Thankfully, our “Fire Emoji” has brought forth some of the best tracks of the week, and as you can imagine, Mac and Thugger are well represented here. For instance, the playlist kicks off with “Bubbly” by Thug featuring Drake and Travis Scott. From there, we have a Thugger and Mac collab in “Day Before,” as well as songs like “Stressed” with T-Shyne and J. Cole. As for Faces, we made sure to include “Diablo.”

Some of the other additions here include “Da Truth” by Key Glock, as well as “Pissed Me Off” by Lil Durk. Needless to say, there is a lot to choose from this week, and we’re sure you’re going to enjoy all that “Fire Emoji” has to offer.

Be sure to check out the “Fire Emoji” playlist, down below.