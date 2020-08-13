Rap Basement

Young Thug Makes Bobby Shmurda & Rowdy Rebel A Promise

Posted By on August 13, 2020

Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel have been extended an offer to work with Young Thug, Quavo, YG, and others upon their release from prison.

Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel both missed some of the brightest years of their careers via incarceration. As we prepare to welcome them home in the near future — Bobby is scheduled for a parole hearing later this month — artists are already lining up to work with the duo of GS9 rappers.

Boosie Badazz has been adamant about the fact that he wants to team up with them once they’re out and now, Young Thug and a bunch of others are down to join the fray.

Posting a picture of Bobby and Rowdy on his Instagram page, Young Thug said that he wants to get in the studio upon their release.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

“When they get out I fasho got some for em.. real n***as are still on earth,” wrote the Atlanta star. “Rewards don’t come with keeping it real but in this case IT DOES. Charlemagne was right for once.”

In addition to Thug highlighting their love and loyalty, Quavo and YG also came through with comments.

“My brothas Kno What’s Up Wit Me Wen They Touch SHMIGO!” wrote Quavo, suggesting that their collaborative project could still be on the way. 

Who do you want Bobby and Rowdy to collaborate with once they’re out?

Via HNHH

