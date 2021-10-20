Rap Basement

Young Thug Neck-And-Neck With Drake For #1 Album Next Week

Posted By on October 20, 2021

Young Thug and Drake are presently in a tight battle for the #1 album next week.

Drake is posing a threat to every other major artist in the world right now because, for another week, the Canadian rapper is possibly looking set to block Young Thug from debuting his new album at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In its seventh week out, Certified Lover Boy is still moving enough copies to compete for #1 on next week’s chart, presently estimated to move 82,000 units. In a neck-and-neck battle, Young Thug has the exact same numbers on his side with an estimated 82,000 copies sold first week on Punk. That means that, for yet another cycle, Drake could snatch the top spot away from Thugger and prevent a #1 debut. Previously, CLB nearly blocked YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s #1 position on the chart. The album also posed a problem for Lil Nas X, who debuted at #2 with his album MONTERO.

In the third spot next week, it looks like the re-issue of Mac Miller‘s Faces on streaming will be locked in with 62,500 equivalent album units. The Beatles will debut at #4 with the re-issue of Let It Be, and Coldplay will debut at #5 unless Doja Cat manages to sell another 1,000 copies. In that case, Planet Her will bounce up to the fifth spot.


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Check out next week’s sales projections and let us know if you think Young Thug deserves the #1 album with Punk


HitsDailyDouble

[via]

Via HNHH

