Young Thug Officially Announces Juice WRLD Collab “Bad Boy”

Posted By on January 13, 2021

The rapper shared the cover art of the new single with Juice WRLD arriving this Friday.

Juice WRLD‘s work ethic is one of the many things that made the late Chicago rapper one of hip hop’s most promising rising acts. Even after his passing, Juice WRLD’s healthy body of completed work allowed him to have an impact well into the afterlife. Earlier this week, Lyrical Lemonade director Cole Bennett teased the music video for an upcoming collaboration between Juice WRLD and Young Thug called “BAD BOY,” and Thug has just officially announced the single arriving Friday along with its cover art. 

Thug shared the single’s cover art to his Instagram followers Wednesday afternoon two days ahead of the track’s release. The cover art follows the same theme as the music video depicting the duo walking away from a burning car. “Friday twin,” wrote Thug in the caption.    

Fans of the pair won’t have to wait around much longer for the official release of the collaboration after it leaked sometime in early 2020. Following the leak, expected complications about the official release of the single ensued. The song was originally slated to drop in November of the same year but never happened for undisclosed reasons. Eventually, Cole Bennett shared on Christmas day that the single would actually be released on January 15th. 

The Cole Bennett directed music video for “BAD BOY” is expected to arrive this Friday as well. Are you looking forward to the collab? Drop a comment letting us know. 

Via HNHH

