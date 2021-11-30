Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kehlani Confirms They Prefer To Go By She/They Pronouns
93
0
Soulja Boy Blames Kanye For Other Rappers Removing Him From Songs
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2184
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1641
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Young Thug Posts Intimate Photo With Virgil Abloh After His Tragic Death

Posted By on November 30, 2021

Virgil’s passing has hit everybody hard.

Rappers have been citing Virgil Abloh as an inspiration for years. His combination of streetwear expertise and unmatched creativity led to artist wearing his clothes and sneakers regularly.

Young Thug was one of Virgil’s primary customers, and more importantly, good friends. After Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28), many rappers including Thug felt it necessary to tribute him.

While Kanye West dedicated his Sunday Service ceremony to Virgil, and guys like Lil Uzi Vert and Tyler, The Creator posted in-depth tributes to Abloh, Thugger decided to keep it short and simple. On Monday (Nov. 29), he posted a photo to Instagram of him and Virgil talking. The picture is close up, capturing a private, intimate conversation between the two. Young Thug captioned it with a broken heart emoji, certainly encapsulating his feelings about Virgil’s demise.

As many other rappers did, Thug had once before shouted out Virgil in a song of his. In the 2019 smash hit “Surf” featuring Gunna, on his No. 1 debut album So Much Fun, Thug explained how much Abloh respected his opinion with the bar: “Virgil was sending me drip just to see if I like it or rockin’ with it.”

It is evident in many of these artists’ stories of Virgil that he admired their vision as much as they admired his. The relationships he created with many prominent rappers were impactful, as they allowed for him design some of hip-hop’s most iconic album covers in the last 15 years.


Check out Young Thug‘s Instagram post below.


Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kehlani Confirms They Prefer To Go By She/They Pronouns
93 525 7
0
Soulja Boy Blames Kanye For Other Rappers Removing Him From Songs
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Kehlani Confirms They Prefer To Go By She/They Pronouns
93
0
Soulja Boy Blames Kanye For Other Rappers Removing Him From Songs
199
0
Harry Fraud Announces Lil Peep Collab EP “High Fashion” Is Dropping December 3
331
0
Bobby Shmurda Says He Needs Sex Therapy
199
0
DJ Khaled Pays Fashionable Tribute To The Late Virgil Abloh
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Duke Deuce I Ain't Worried Bout It
132
0
Vic Mensa What You Taught Us
146
0
T-Pain Shootin Up The Club
185
0
Young T & Bugsey Feat. Unknown T Roberto C
146
0
Azizi Gibson Feat. Issa Gold Within
159
0
Kali Uchis Feat. Ozuna Another Day In America
212
0
Nardo Wick Feat. Future & Lil Baby Me Or Sum
304
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
437
0
Remedy “Crazy 8’s” Video
384
1
The Weeknd “Die For You” Video
278
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kehlani Confirms They Prefer To Go By She/They Pronouns
Soulja Boy Blames Kanye For Other Rappers Removing Him From Songs
Harry Fraud Announces Lil Peep Collab EP “High Fashion” Is Dropping December 3