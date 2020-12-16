Young Thug Previews New Music With “TTSTT “Instagram Teaser

The fans are expecting Young Thug, Gunna, and Yak Gotti to drop a joint song this Friday. Thugger and company have been teasing TTSTT, which stands for “take that shit to trial.” Details about this Friday’s drop are scarce, with some believing it will be a song drop and others believing it will be an entire project. However, a song called “Take It To Trial” dropped on Spotify two weeks ago, but it was taken down and Thugger’s team informed us that it was uploaded on accident. Is this Friday’s release just a proper roll out for that same song, or is it something more? Will we get Slime Language 2? It’s a long-shot hope but one that many fans are entertaining. When fans lack information, their imaginations start to fill in the blanks.

Thugger hopped on IG to share a quick video of Gunna dropping some bars in the studio, with the occasional luxurious accessory making a quick flash appearance as well. The video ends by stating “12/18,” and Young Thug wrote “TTSTT” as the caption. Other than that, fans will have to wait and see exactly what will come of this mysterious drop. What do you think will drop this Friday? Let us know below.