Young Buck Explains Why He Walked Away From Cash Money: "I Was Getting Lost"
HNHH & TuneCore Present "Heat Seekers" Artist Spotlight: BTG Ent
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
Young Thug Previews New Music With “TTSTT “Instagram Teaser

Posted By on December 15, 2020

Thugger, Gunna, and Yak Gotti have been cooking up some heat.

The fans are expecting Young Thug, Gunna, and Yak Gotti to drop a joint song this Friday. Thugger and company have been teasing TTSTT, which stands for “take that shit to trial.” Details about this Friday’s drop are scarce, with some believing it will be a song drop and others believing it will be an entire project. However, a song called “Take It To Trial” dropped on Spotify two weeks ago, but it was taken down and Thugger’s team informed us that it was uploaded on accident. Is this Friday’s release just a proper roll out for that same song, or is it something more? Will we get Slime Language 2? It’s a long-shot hope but one that many fans are entertaining. When fans lack information, their imaginations start to fill in the blanks. 

Thugger hopped on IG to share a quick video of Gunna dropping some bars in the studio, with the occasional luxurious accessory making a quick flash appearance as well. The video ends by stating “12/18,” and Young Thug wrote “TTSTT” as the caption. Other than that, fans will have to wait and see exactly what will come of this mysterious drop. What do you think will drop this Friday? Let us know below. 

Via HNHH

Young Buck Explains Why He Walked Away From Cash Money: "I Was Getting Lost"
HNHH & TuneCore Present "Heat Seekers" Artist Spotlight: BTG Ent
Young Buck Explains Why He Walked Away From Cash Money: "I Was Getting Lost"
HNHH & TuneCore Present "Heat Seekers" Artist Spotlight: BTG Ent
Jeremih Details Near-Death COVID-19 Experience: "All I Remember Seeing Is A White Light"
Boosie Badazz Dodges Question About Fredo Bang: "I Don't Talk About Baton Rouge Sh*t"
Jermaine Dupri Describes A Young Bow Wow Chasing Him With A Knife: "I Laughed"
Murs The D.O.C.
Maino Feat. CeeLo Green Fearless
Money Man Chosen
Tobe Nwigwe Feat. CyHi The Prynce & Bun B Pistol
cupcakKe Gum
Nicki Minaj Want Some More
Nas The Cross
Way Too Big
Kid Cudi "Heaven On Earth" Video
10k Hours
