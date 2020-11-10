Young Thug Remembers King Von

Young Thug has been quietly leading by example, emerging as a role model for young artists like Gunna and Lil Baby during their come-up years. Between that and his willingness to engage in confrontation when provoked, Thug’s word carries weight in many circles. Today, the melodic YSL rapper took a moment to commemorate one of the game’s recently deceased — Chicago rapper King Von — who was killed in a violent gunfight with Quando Rondo’s crew.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

It’s unclear as to whether or not King Von and Thug were familiar on a personal level, though the pair did previously cross paths during Von and YNW Melly‘s “Rollin” video; at the 46-second mark, Von can be seen dapping up Thugger at what appears to be a party of sorts. Unfortunately, Von and Thug never collaborated on wax, but given that the Welcome To O Block rapper was steadily on the rise, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see that change over time — especially given that Thug and Lil Durk recently worked together on “Stay Down.”

While he didn’t provide a caption, opting instead for a simple heartbreak emoji, the fact he chose to commemorate King Von’s memory speaks to Thug’s appreciation for the young rapper. He’s but one of the many prominent artists throwing their support behind the OTF signee, who remains mourned by his friends, family, and fans. G Herbo recently penned a powerful homage of his own. Tory Lanez offered his condolences as well. Unfortunately, some felt mixed feelings about the way King Von’s death went down, with T.I. sparking backlash over a perceived take on the matter.

Check out Thugger’s tribute below.