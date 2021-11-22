Rap Basement

Young Thug Says Atlanta Is The #1 City In Hip Hop

Posted By on November 22, 2021

Thugger said nobody’s ever taking the top spot from Atlanta.

Atlanta is one of the greatest cities in hip hop.

Over the last thirty years, the A has pumped out more hip hop icons than any other city, and boasts arguably the most impressive lineup in the history of rap music. From Outkast and Goodie Mobb, to Gucci Mane, Young Jeezy, Ludacris and T.I., to Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Gunna, 21 Savage, all thre Migos and a slew of other hugely-successful rappers, there’s a real argument to be made that Atlanta is the most important city in hip hop history, and according to Thugger, it’s never giving that title up. 

At this weekend’s Revolt Summit, the PUNK rapper predicted continued dominance for his home city. 

“I don’t see no city taking over Atlanta,” he said. “Because we steady having new artists come from Atlanta, bruh, and we getting bigger and bigger and bigger. The biggest artists that are popping right now are from Atlanta. Because we steady having new artists come from Atlanta, bruh, and we getting bigger and bigger and bigger. The biggest artists that are popping right now are from Atlanta.” 

Adding that, in Atlanta, “everybody got hearts, everybody love each other,” and that “It ain’t that many haters,” Thug said artists’ willingness to collaborate on new music is what makes the city successful, and is why artists from there drive trends in both music and fashion. 

Thug’s comments on the success of Atlanta comes on the heels on his plans to create Slime City, equipped with multiple homes and a water park, on the 100 acres of land he received for his 30th birthday, and his request for Elon Musk to assist in making the project sustainable. 

Is Atlanta the #1 city in hip hop? Let us know down in the comments. 

[via]

Via HNHH

