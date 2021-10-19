Young Thug Says Lil Durk Made Him Promise To Never Reveal Computer Meme Origin

Young Thug joined Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee on Monday for an in-depth interview on the Breakfast Club that dived into a slew of topics including the release of his new album Punk. The rapper opened up about releasing The Barter 6 and whether it was a shot at Lil Wayne, as well as his previous feud with Charlamagne Tha God. However, the interview dived into much deeper topics including the infamous meme featuring Young Thug and Lil Durk at a computer. While one might think Thugger was offering Durk tips on using Pro Tools, the Atlanta rapper insisted that wasn’t the case.



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

“You gotta ask Durk,” Thug told Charlamagne when asked about the origins of the meme. Angela Yee chimed in to ask whether they were looking on Pro Tools. “He told me not to ever tell nobody,” Thug added to an eruption of laughter. “We definitely wasn’t looking at Pro Tools.” Charlamagne appeared caught off guard that Thug promised to keep the background story of the iconic flick a secret.

“‘Cause other people ask me that, like, ‘Yo, what was you lookin’ at?'” Thug explained. “I asked [Durk] before like, ‘Aye.’ [Durk] was like, ‘Nah, don’t do it.’ I said, ‘Say less.'”

Lil Durk previously responded to the memes on Twitter where he explained that Thug was showing him $20M.

Check out Young Thug‘s full interview on the Breakfast Club below.