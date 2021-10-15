Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Meek Mill Addresses “Expensive Pain” Numbers, Wants To Be Taken Off Billboard Charts
278
1
YBN Nahmir Announces His “Break” After Lil Yachty Teases Him Over “Dislikes”
318
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3322
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1773
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Young Thug Shares Sophomore Album “Punk”: First Impressions

Posted By on October 15, 2021

Young Thug’s new album “Punk” is already earning fantastic reviews from fans.

Young Thug may not have released his new studio album Punk at the conventional time of Friday night at midnight, but he eventually delivered, dropping it a little closer to 3 AM. The new project features guest verses from Drake, Future, Juice WRLD, Mac Miller, Gunna, Doja Cat, and more. With all of the exciting promo surrounding the release, including a Tiny Desk performance for NPR a few weeks ago, Thugger has managed to create yet another moment around his new album, and fans are living for it all.

Despite some initial frustration when the album didn’t actually release at midnight, fans have been pleased with Punk this morning. As first impressions continue to swarm in, it’s clear that this is a different project for Jeffery, and fans are pointing out how much they’re feeling this direction for the genre-bending artist. 

It will take some time to see if this album stays in rotation for a while but off the first listen, it’s sounding like this could be one of the better projects in Thug’s discography. He opens up like never before on songs like “Die Slow” and brings the vibe on “Bubbly” with Drake and Travis Scott

In addition to the quality of the music, fans have been raving about the cover artwork for Punk, which was inspired by Octavio Ocampo’s Forever Always.

Take a look at what people are saying about the album below, and let us know what you’re feeling so far. Do you have a favorite song from it yet?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Meek Mill Addresses “Expensive Pain” Numbers, Wants To Be Taken Off Billboard Charts
278 525 21
1
YBN Nahmir Announces His “Break” After Lil Yachty Teases Him Over “Dislikes”
318 525 24
0

Recent Stories

Meek Mill Addresses “Expensive Pain” Numbers, Wants To Be Taken Off Billboard Charts
278
1
YBN Nahmir Announces His “Break” After Lil Yachty Teases Him Over “Dislikes”
318
0
Lil Nas X Reponds To “Worst Generation Of Music Ever” Critic Following Spotify Report
212
0
Young Thug Sues Luxury Apartment After Employee Gives His Bag To Stranger: Report
291
0
Drake Calls Adele One Of His “Best Friends” & Praises Her New Single
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kali Uchis If It's To Be
159
0
SpotemGottem Killers On They Shit
371
0
Pope $ilk userNAME
132
0
Roc Marciano 1000 Mile Stare
291
0
Mac Miller Feat. Vince Staples Rain
185
0
DreamDoll Feat. Capella Grey You Know My Body
185
0
Key Glock Da Truth
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Wale Feat. Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream “Down South” Video
225
0
OMB Bloodbath Feat. EST Gee “Not Gang” Video
212
0
Jazz Cartier Shows Off Parking Tickets, A Power Drill, & Tennis Balls On “In My Bag”
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Meek Mill Addresses “Expensive Pain” Numbers, Wants To Be Taken Off Billboard Charts
YBN Nahmir Announces His “Break” After Lil Yachty Teases Him Over “Dislikes”
Lil Nas X Reponds To “Worst Generation Of Music Ever” Critic Following Spotify Report