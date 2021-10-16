Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Meek Mill Addresses “Expensive Pain” Numbers, Wants To Be Taken Off Billboard Charts
278
1
YBN Nahmir Announces His “Break” After Lil Yachty Teases Him Over “Dislikes”
318
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3322
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1773
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Young Thug Sues Luxury Apartment After Employee Gives His Bag To Stranger: Report

Posted By on October 15, 2021

Thugger’s Louis Vuitton bag reported had $40K in cash, jewelry, and a hard drive with 200 unreleased songs valued at $1 million.

Today is a celebratory day for Young Thug as his Punk album has remained on repeat upon its release. The record has caused the Atlanta icon to trend throughout the day, but there is a legal hurdle that Young Thug is facing now that he has filed a lawsuit against a woman he claims handed over his personal property to a stranger.

According to AllHipHop, Young Thug returned home to his luxury apartment and while exiting his vehicle, he accidentally left a bag behind. He claims an employee of the complex did not follow protocol and gave away his bag that housed stacks of cash, jewelry, and unreleased music.

Young Thug
Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

“Upon arrival at The Trace, Plaintiff entered the parking garage with his resident parking pass and parked on the third (3rd) floor. Plaintiff unloaded his belongings and then went to his apartment,” the lawsuit reads. “Unbeknownst to Plaintiff, a leather Louis Vuitton bag was left beside his vehicle. A resident of The Trace reported the bag next to Plaintiff’s vehicle to Lillie Bouie, an employee with The Trace concierge service.”

“At approximately 6:30 p.m. on November 2020, Ms. Bouie retrieved the Louis Vuitton bag. Ms. Bouie knew the bag belonged to Plaintiff due to the brand of the bag and because it was immediately next to Plaintiff’s black Lamborghini.” The court documents state that she then placed the bag in a secured and locked location along with a note to the other employees “not to release the bag to anyone without contacting her first” in order to make sure that it went to the right person.

Young Thug
Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

However, another employee named Latoya Guest reportedly did the opposite. She is accused of seeing the note and handing over the bag to “an unknown person.”

The contents of the bag included:

A. $40,000.00 in U.S. Currency;
B. A diamond encrusted watch worth approximately $57,000.00
C. A chain ith inset diamonds worth approximately $37,000.00; and,
D. A hard drive containing approximately 200 unreleased songs by PLaintiff/Young Thug worth at least an estimated $1,000,000.00

Thugger is reportedly suing for negligence and alleges that The Trace has failed to adequately train their employees on how to handle situations such as these. It is unclear if The Trace’s representatives or attorneys have responded to this lawsuit at this time.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Meek Mill Addresses “Expensive Pain” Numbers, Wants To Be Taken Off Billboard Charts
278 525 21
1
YBN Nahmir Announces His “Break” After Lil Yachty Teases Him Over “Dislikes”
318 525 24
0

Recent Stories

Meek Mill Addresses “Expensive Pain” Numbers, Wants To Be Taken Off Billboard Charts
278
1
YBN Nahmir Announces His “Break” After Lil Yachty Teases Him Over “Dislikes”
318
0
Lil Nas X Reponds To “Worst Generation Of Music Ever” Critic Following Spotify Report
212
0
Young Thug Sues Luxury Apartment After Employee Gives His Bag To Stranger: Report
291
0
Drake Calls Adele One Of His “Best Friends” & Praises Her New Single
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kali Uchis If It's To Be
159
0
SpotemGottem Killers On They Shit
371
0
Pope $ilk userNAME
132
0
Roc Marciano 1000 Mile Stare
291
0
Mac Miller Feat. Vince Staples Rain
185
0
DreamDoll Feat. Capella Grey You Know My Body
185
0
Key Glock Da Truth
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Wale Feat. Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream “Down South” Video
225
0
OMB Bloodbath Feat. EST Gee “Not Gang” Video
212
0
Jazz Cartier Shows Off Parking Tickets, A Power Drill, & Tennis Balls On “In My Bag”
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Meek Mill Addresses “Expensive Pain” Numbers, Wants To Be Taken Off Billboard Charts
YBN Nahmir Announces His “Break” After Lil Yachty Teases Him Over “Dislikes”
Lil Nas X Reponds To “Worst Generation Of Music Ever” Critic Following Spotify Report