Young Thug, Summer Walker & Adele Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist

The final quarter of 2021 is looking strong. The pandemic undoubtedly caused plenty of rappers and artists to put the release of new music on hold until the world was opened up. Things have opened up and there’s been an influx of incredible music, both in hip-hop and R&B, that emerged in recent times. This past Friday was no exception. With the abundance of new music that dropped, we’ve highlighted the best of the best for this week’s R&B Season playlist.

Young Thug might not be your typical “R&B artist” but his ability to transcend genres is what makes him so special. This week, he dominated the playlist with three new cuts off of his latest opus including “Die Slow” ft. Strick, Recognize Real ft. Gunna, and “Livin It Up” ft. A$AP Rocky and Post Malone.

Summer Walker is also preparing for the release of her sophomore album, Still Over It. Fans have been longing for this one ever since she dropped her major-label debut. On Friday, she gave fans a taste of what’s to come with the release of “Ex For A Reason” ft. JT of the City Girls.

A new album from Adele is officially on the way. The UK singer dropped off her first single in five years with “Easy On Me” off of her forthcoming album, 30. It was only right that we included it on this week’s playlist.

Other inclusions for this week’s playlist are Pink $weats’ “I Feel Good” and Lauren Jauregui’s “Scattered” ft. Vic Mensa.

Check out this week’s R&B Season playlist below.