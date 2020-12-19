Young Thug Surprises Daughter With “Slime Language 2” News

It’s been a relatively quiet year in the world of Young Thug, at least in comparison to his output over the course of the last decade. While he’s been riding the wave of his collaborative project with Chris Brown, Slime & B, there hasn’t been a solo Thug to rock with throughout 2020. He’s known for putting out multiple projects this year but Thugger has seemingly taken a back seat to focus on those under the YSL imprint thrive. Needless to say, Young Thug has finally found comfort in fathering the rap style of the generation after him. And it seems more evident these days than it has ever been in the past.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, Thugger’s daughter Mego YSL made her rapping debut on the song, “They Listen A Lot.” However, it seems like she’s now earned her first major label placement on her dad’s next project. With Slime Language 2 rumored to drop in the future, Thug hopped on Instagram Live with some splendid news for his youngin’.

“I’m calling you to congratulate you that you made Slime Language 2,” he said. “You’re on the album,” he added as she burst into a fit of excitement.”

“You’re playin’?” She asked her dad who confirmed that he was not.

Now, we don’t actually have a release date for Slime Language 2, which at one point was rumored to drop in August. However, it seems like Thugger could very well be getting ready to bless us in the near future. Just yesterday, he offered a new single titled, “Take It To Trial” with Gunna featuring Yak Gotti. Maybe we can expect a Christmas release date?

Check back with us for more updates on Slime Language 2.