Young Thug Teases “Slime Language 2” Release Date

Young Thug has a bad habit of sharing release dates on social media and then forgetting all about those dates when the time comes around. So far, we’ve been made aware of two separate release dates for Slime Language 2, the next part in a series of compilation projects from Thugger’s YSL Records. At first, the world was expecting a birthday present from the superstar rapper, who said that August 16 was the day for SL2. The Slime God quickly retracted that comment and said he was hacked. Then, Thug said that it would actually come out on Black Friday, which it didn’t.

It looks like the project is finally coming this time as Young Thug has shared some new cover artwork, which could be for the long-awaited compilation tape from YSL Records, alongside a date.

“1/29,” simply said Thugger. Recently, the rapper released “Take It To Trial” with Gunna and Yak Gotti, which is expected to be the lead single from Slime Language 2. Adding fuel to the fire, Lil Duke, another YSL Records signee, also shared the same cover art with that date.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

We’ve been duped in the past by Young Thug and his false release dates, but this one is looking like it could be set in stone. Are you excited for Slime Language 2, or whatever is coming our way on Friday?