Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Young Thug Teases “Slime Language 2” Release Date
79
0
Playboi Carti Allegedly Tried To Have “VladTV” Rubi Rose Interview Removed
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
11792
1
Wiz Khalifa
1707
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Young Thug Teases “Slime Language 2” Release Date

Posted By on January 27, 2021

Young Thug mysteriously shared a release date, which many believe could be for “Slime Language 2”.

Young Thug has a bad habit of sharing release dates on social media and then forgetting all about those dates when the time comes around. So far, we’ve been made aware of two separate release dates for Slime Language 2, the next part in a series of compilation projects from Thugger’s YSL Records. At first, the world was expecting a birthday present from the superstar rapper, who said that August 16 was the day for SL2. The Slime God quickly retracted that comment and said he was hacked. Then, Thug said that it would actually come out on Black Friday, which it didn’t

It looks like the project is finally coming this time as Young Thug has shared some new cover artwork, which could be for the long-awaited compilation tape from YSL Records, alongside a date.

“1/29,” simply said Thugger. Recently, the rapper released “Take It To Trial” with Gunna and Yak Gotti, which is expected to be the lead single from Slime Language 2. Adding fuel to the fire, Lil Duke, another YSL Records signee, also shared the same cover art with that date. 


Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

We’ve been duped in the past by Young Thug and his false release dates, but this one is looking like it could be set in stone. Are you excited for Slime Language 2, or whatever is coming our way on Friday?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Playboi Carti Allegedly Tried To Have “VladTV” Rubi Rose Interview Removed
212 525 16
0
XXXTentacion’s GF Jenesis Pens Letter To Late Rapper On Their Son Birthday
225 525 17
0

Recent Stories

Young Thug Teases “Slime Language 2” Release Date
79
0
Playboi Carti Allegedly Tried To Have “VladTV” Rubi Rose Interview Removed
212
0
XXXTentacion’s GF Jenesis Pens Letter To Late Rapper On Their Son Birthday
225
0
Death Row Co-Founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris Thanks Trump For Pardon
318
0
Cole Bennett, Lil Gnar, Benny Blanco & More Pay Tribute To 6 Dogs
357
0
More News

Trending Songs

SAFE Rumors
119
0
The Yutes Feat. Curren$y High Grade
159
0
Bodega BAMZ The King
185
0
FKA Twigs Feat. Headie One & Fred again... Don't Judge Me
159
0
Ponzo Houdini Another Day In The Life
146
0
Doe Boy Mr. Postman
106
0
COLOM81AN Feat. Donato Hillside
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
225
0
Higher
132
0
Throat Baby (Remix)
331
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Young Thug Teases “Slime Language 2” Release Date
Playboi Carti Allegedly Tried To Have “VladTV” Rubi Rose Interview Removed
XXXTentacion’s GF Jenesis Pens Letter To Late Rapper On Their Son Birthday