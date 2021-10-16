Rap Basement

Young Thug Thinks “Road Rage” Is His Best Lyrical Work On “Punk”

Posted By on October 16, 2021

Thug also named “Die Slow” and “Stupid/Asking” as personal favourites.

On Friday, October 15th, Young Thug shared his sophomore studio album, Punk. The new project has a completely different vibe from his 2019 debut, So Much Fun, offering listeners a much more introspective look into the 30-year-old’s life.

The Atlanta-born star has been busy celebrating, but he still found time to chop it up with Hot 97 about the work that he put into making Punk.

When asked if he prefers to prioritize strategy or emotion when making his music, Thugger didn’t hesitate to respond with, “strategy. I feel like your flow and your cadence, I feel like all of that comes from strategy.”

Punk boasts a 20-song long tracklist, including features from J. Cole and T-Shyne on “Stressed,” Gunna on “Recognize Real,” Post Malone and A$AP Rocky on “Livin It Up,” and Drake and Travis Scott on “Bubbly,” just to name a few.

While chatting with Hot 97, Young Thug revealed that his personal favourite tracks from his latest release are “Die Slow” with Strick and the solo track, “Stupid/Asking.”

As far as his best lyrical work? The rapper believes that he killed it on “Road Rage.”

“See the pussies on the sideline wishin’ that I fall/Pull the skeletons out the closet, I’m ’bout to tell it all/Just want my money, my hoes and all my kids to ball/I’m road raging to the millions if I have to crawl,” the song’s chorus goes.

During his interview, Young Thug also spoke on how he’s influenced other rappers like Drake and J. Cole, his experience writing for Adele, and his growth as an artist. You can watch the entire sit down below.

[Via]
Via HNHH

