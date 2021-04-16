Rap Basement

Young Thug & YSL Records’ “Slime Language 2” Is Packed With Punch: First Impressions

Posted By on April 16, 2021

What are your early thoughts on Young Thug, Gunna, and Young Stoner Life’s new album “Slime Language 2?”

At long last, Young Thug, Gunna, and the rest of the Young Stoner Life collective have released their latest studio album Slime Language 2. After teasing the body of work for nearly the last calendar year, initially announcing its release on Thug’s birthday in August, the family grows larger than ever before with new additions to the label, including YTB Trench, FN Da Dealer, and Unfoonk. Despite several fumbled campaigns to get the album’s rollout started, Slime Language 2 is out now with so many high-profile collaborations that you’ll need to do a double-take when looking at the tracklist to make sure you haven’t missed anybody.

The album is packed from start to finish with support from Drake, Travis Scott, Future, Kid Cudi, NAV, Lil Baby, Coi Leray, Rowdy Rebel, Big Sean, Skepta, Meek Mill, YNW Melly, and more. Of course, Young Thug also placed a spotlight on his label’s lesser-known stars, like Strick, T-Shyne, Karlae, Dolly White, HiDoraah, Yak Gotti, and Yung Kayo. Thug and Gunna also shine on multiple songs from the project, most notably on “Ski,” “Proud Of You,” and “Solid.”

Despite the release only taking place ten hours ago at the time of publication, people are reacting positively to the new release. While some are put off by the twenty-three song tracklist, others are pointing out how the number of guest verses sets things back on the right end, always offering a new sort of flavor. 

Let us know what you think of Slime Language 2 and stay tuned for our review of the album next week. Listen to the album here.

Via HNHH

