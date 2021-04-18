Rap Basement

Young Thug & YSL Score Win Big With ‘Slime Language 2’ Sales Projections

Posted By on April 18, 2021

Early predictions for first work sales of the latest collaborative project from the label sets them up for a major win.

Young Thug and the various talents under his Young Stoner Life imprint finally released their long-awaited and highly-anticipated album Slime Language 2 on Friday (April 18th). The collaborative project features tracks from YSL members CEO Young Thug, GunnaLil Keed, Karlae, Unfoonk, Lil Duke, Dolly White, HiDoraah, Strick, T-Shyne, BSlime, Yak Gotti, and Yung Kayo. Additionally, Drake, YNW MellyTravis ScottLil Uzi Vert, Rowdy Rebel, Skepta, Kid Cudi, Big Sean, NAV, Yung Bleu, Coi Leray also appeared on the project. 

With such an impressive lineup, it’s no wonder early sales projections anticipate a huge W for YSL with the new project. According to these projections, Slime Language 2 will most likely debut at the summit of the Billboard 200 chart. 

The compilation album is expected to move between 125,000 to 140,000 album-equivalent units within its first week, with 3,000 to 5,000 of those sales coming from pure album sales. This is a stark contrast to the pair’s original Slime Language installment, which debuted at the 8th spot on the Billboard chart with 41,000 copies sold. 

Likely catching wind of the sales projections, Thugger took to Instagram to celebrate the news. “I just took a whole company number one,” gushed the label head. 

“I’m ready to die about Future. I’m ready to die by a Lil Baby, Durk And Uzi. I’m ready to die by these people. You know what I’m saying?” Thug explained about the star-studded feature list of the project. “If it ever comes down to it, this shit ain’t got nothing to do with no music. They was a part of the whole situation. There was a part of the whole thing. I always turn them to family. 

Congrats to the YSL crew!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SEX!! (@thuggerthugger1)

[via]
Via HNHH

