Young Thug’s Andre 3000 Slander Angers Hip-Hop Twitter

Young Thug is a man of few words but when he does speak, he typically says something that turns heads, for better or for worse. This was especially true after he appeared on T.I.‘s ExpediTIously Podcast, where he spoke on a whole plethora of topics with the likes of T.I. and even Benny The Butcher. At one point, the conversation landed on the legacy of Andre 3000, which led to some peculiar comments from the likes of Thugger.

In the clip below, Thug can be heard saying “I can’t rap you two Andre 3000 songs. I ain’t never paid attention to him. Never in my life.” T.I. eventually pressed him on the topic, noting that Thug even worked with Elton John and that he should pay homage to a legend like Andre 3000. Thug eventually interrupted with a fairly harsh assessment of the OutKast rapper.

“But the difference between Elton John and Andre is, to simplify it, Elton John likes to kiss ass, and Dre likes his ass kissed. Elton John like “Hey! I like you, I remember your first song, I remember Gucci first song, when Guwop getting out?’ He a fan type of n***a, to the point where I’m like ‘let’s do music,’ and he’s like ‘n***a bet!’ Andre more like, and this is his secretary ‘ey, tell the n**ga it’s Thug, n***a,” the So Much Fun artist exclaimed.

Thug’s comments eventually went viral on social media, where hip-hop fans were pretty offended at what was being said. After all, Andre 3000 is a legend who ultimately paved the way for artists like Young Thug. In fact, many fans proved Thug wrong as they unearthed some clips in which Three Stacks was quite complimentary of the artist.

Needless to say, Thug has created quite a stir with his Andre 3000 slander. Let us know your thoughts on the situation, in the comments below.