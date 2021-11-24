Young Thug’s Lawyer Shuts Down “Negligence” Claims In $1M Hard Drive Lawsuit

Young Thug is still riding high off of the release of PUNK but the Atlanta rapper has a few legal matters to tend to. The rapper filed a lawsuit against an apartment firm that manages a The Trace complex after his bag containing a hard drive with 200 songs was handed off to another resident.

JLB Peachtree Management has fired back at Thug’s lawsuit. Per Rolling Stone, the company claims that Thug was negligent and that’s what led to the bag being lost in the first place. The suit claims the rapper’s “negligence and failure to exercise ordinary care” is the reason why the bag was lost in the first place. The lawyers for the company said that one of their staff members found the bag next to Thug’s Lamborghini but argue that they don’t hold responsibility for the stolen item.



Thug’s lawyer, Charles Hoffecke, has now responded to JLB Peachtree Management’s claims in a statement to the music publication.

“The suggestion my client’s negligence — if any — outweighs the defendants’ ignores the simple facts the defendants’ employees acted to secure the property, knew whose property it was, committed to keep the property safe in a secure location, communicated to my client they would keep the property secure, and then released the property to an unknown person,” Hoffecker said. “Now that the defendants have filed their answer, we look forward to pursuing Young Thug’s rights through the litigation process.”

In the original lawsuit, Hoffecke explained that the bag was found by a staff member who left a note on Thug’s vehicle notifying him that it was in their possession. The bag in question contained $40K in cash, along with a diamond chain worth $37K, a diamond watch worth $57K, and a hard drive with 200 songs of an estimated worth of $1M. The lawsuit continued to say that another staff member disregarded the instructions and gave “the property to an unknown individual other than plaintiff or plaintiff’s authorized representative.”

We’ll keep you posted on more updates.



