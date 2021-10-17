Rap Basement

Young Thug’s “Punk” Estimated To Debut With 85k–95k Sales

Posted By on October 16, 2021

Initial estimates for Young Thug’s album sales for “Punk” are here.

Young Thug‘s newest album, Punk, is expected to move 85,000 and 95,000 units in its first week after release, according to new estimates from Hits Daily Double. The majority of the units will come from streaming with 2,000 and 5,000 coming from pure sales.

With 85,000 and 95,000 units, Punk will likely debut inside the top three on the Billboard albums chart.

Young Thug, Punk
Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Thug spoke about the project during an interview on Hot 97, earlier this week.

The rapper mentioned that he focuses on strategy over emotion when working on music: “strategy. I feel like your flow and your cadence, I feel like all of that comes from strategy.”

He also explained that “Stupid/Asking,” and “Drive Slow” are his favorite songs on the project, but that “Road Rage” features the best lyrics.

“See the pussies on the sideline wishin’ that I fall/Pull the skeletons out the closet, I’m ’bout to tell it all/Just want my money, my hoes and all my kids to ball/I’m road raging to the millions if I have to crawl,” Thug raps on the chorus.

Thug also appeared in another one of this year’s highest-selling albums, Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy. Thug is featured on the track “Way 2 Sexy,” along with Future.

[Via]
Via HNHH

