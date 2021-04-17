Rap Basement

Featured

Young Thug’s YSL Dominates This Week’s Fire Emoji Playlist

Posted By on April 17, 2021

New heat from “Slime Language 2,” Polo G, and IDK.

Ever since last summer, fans have been anticipating the release of Young Thug and Young Stoner Life’s Slime Language 2. The sequel to the 2018 compilation project has been in the works with several release dates teased until it was finally released onto streaming platforms on Friday. This week’s Fire Emoji playlist update is filled with new music from Slime Language 2, and more, so here’s your breakdown:

The YSL camp land three songs this week on the playlist. Stacked with tons of guest features, the YSL camp really outdid itself on the latest compilation project. Young Thug brings on his young signee Yung Kayo to connect with Lil Uzi Vert on “Proud Of You.” We also got the Travis Scott-assisted “Diamonds Diamond” with both Thug and Gunna, though Twitter spent a good portion of Friday debating whether it was better than Future and Drake’s collaboration of the same name. Finally, the TikTok-friendly anthem, “Ski” with Thug and Gunna also made its way onto the playlist.

Polo G has been having a hell of a run in the past year which seems to be setting him up for an even bigger year ahead. “RAPSTAR” is expected to be his first #1 single. If that’s the case, unroll the red carpet for a new titan in the rap game.

Finally, we have new music from IDK who linked up with Offset on “Shoot My Shot.” Check the latest Fire Emoji update below. 

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

Via HNHH

