YoungBoy Never Broke Again Is Ready To Drop New Music

Posted By on July 27, 2020

Following a brief break from the rap game, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is once again teasing some new music.

As YoungBoy Never Broke Again tends to occupy the headlines through antics and romantic mishaps gone awry, it’s all too easy to forget that he’s a talented artist with a firm foothold on the digital streaming market; lest we forget, the young Baton Rouge rhymer is among YouTube’s dominant streamers, at least where the numbers are concerned.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again New Music

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Now, it would appear he’s gearing up to stage a triumphant return, teasing his first new music since 38 Baby 2, a mixtape that came with a caveat: “After Friday I’ll never release a song/album again until I’m in a better situation.” Luckily for fans of the dynamic young rapper, YoungBoy appears to have found the inner peace he was seeking, taking to Twitter to tease some promising intentions. “Should I drop ??” he asks, opening the floor to his fans to flood his mentions with compliments and well-wishes.

It’s unclear as to whether YoungBoy is ready to drop off another studio album, which would be his second release following 2018’s acclaimed Until Death Call My Name. We can only hope so, as YoungBoy seems to raise the bar for his studio music; there are many who believe his debut to be his strongest material thus far, and it would be interesting to see NBA pick up where it left off. What do you think — are you still on board for YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s new music? 

Via HNHH

