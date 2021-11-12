Rap Basement

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Looks Happy & Healthy Watching Quando Rondo Perform

Posted By on November 12, 2021

YoungBoy Never Broke Again smiles from ear-to-ear in a new video watching Quando Rondo perform.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again looks delighted to be back home and despite the fact that he remains on house arrest, he appears to be in great spirits. After spending over six months in jail this year, YoungBoy is slowly getting acclimated back to real life, spending his time in Utah and perfecting his Never Broke Again crew’s upcoming compilation mixtape

With new music on the way from everybody on his label, YoungBoy is in a good spot after getting out on house arrest a few weeks ago. His future looks bright, and so does his smile. This week, the rapper popped up in a now-viral video, watching Quando Rondo perform on FaceTime and grinning from ear-to-ear as he watches his friend do what he does best.

Showing his teeth and letting out a happy laugh, YoungBoy looked so pleased to be free and back in the music scene.


Gary Miller/Getty Images

YoungBoy has only been out for a few weeks, and this is one of the first videos we see of him. The 22-year-old was released following his birthday, and he has a strict set of rules laid out for him if he wants to stay out of trouble.

Check out the latest video of YoungBoy below.

Via HNHH

