Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

YoungBoy Never Broke Again May Be Released From Jail Today: Report
238
0
Bhad Bhabie Twerks To Her “22 (Remix)” Verse On IG
265
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3666
3
Yung Dred A STAR WAS BORN
1178
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

YoungBoy Never Broke Again May Be Released From Jail Today: Report

Posted By on October 22, 2021

If a judge decides to let NBA YoungBoy serve house arrest in Utah, he could reportedly be released from jail today.

Good news for YoungBoy Never Broke Again fans… it looks like there’s a chance the superstar rapper gets released from jail today. 

According to a post from media personality DJ Akademiks, who is close with the Baton Rouge rapper, it’s possible that a judge allows YoungBoy to be released from jail and serve house arrest in Utah. Earlier this week, the rapper’s legal team proposed a plan that would include him moving permanently to Utah to live with an adoptive family. YoungBoy has grown very close to one of his old tutors, spending a lot of time with her extended family. However, prosecutors are unsure if it’s a good idea to free YoungBoy, noting that the rapper had been in a fight in jail, and was a danger to himself and others outside.


Paras Griffin/Getty Images

According to Akademiks’ post, a decision may be reached today regarding whether YoungBoy will be released on house arrest. As more information comes out regarding this developing story, we will keep you posted.

YoungBoy has been incarcerated for over six months, getting locked up in March after a short police pursuit. He recently released a #1 album from behind bars, titled Sincerely, Kentrell

Stay tuned for more updates. Free YoungBoy.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bhad Bhabie Twerks To Her “22 (Remix)” Verse On IG
265 525 20
0
Kanye West Submits “DONDA” & “Hurricane” For GRAMMY Consideration
318 525 24
0

Recent Stories

YoungBoy Never Broke Again May Be Released From Jail Today: Report
238
0
Bhad Bhabie Twerks To Her “22 (Remix)” Verse On IG
265
0
Kanye West Submits “DONDA” & “Hurricane” For GRAMMY Consideration
318
0
Dr. Dre To Drop New Music In December As Part Of “Aftermath Takeover”
450
0
Cardi B Reviews Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottie Sauce, Says It’s “Bomb”
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Fetty Wap Mona Lisa
93
0
Kendra Jae BIG
199
0
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Lil Durk & EST Gee Switches & Dracs
225
0
Lil Tjay Feat. Fivio Foreign & Kay Flock Not In The Mood
265
0
Majid Jordan Feat. Drake Stars Align
212
0
Culture Jam & Lil Uzi Vert Thankful
146
0
Cozz Fortunate
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia “Moth To A Flame” Video
159
0
Jack Harlow feat. Static Major & Bryson Tiller “Luv Is Dro” Video
185
0
Lakeyah “Loving Me” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

YoungBoy Never Broke Again May Be Released From Jail Today: Report
Bhad Bhabie Twerks To Her “22 (Remix)” Verse On IG
Kanye West Submits “DONDA” & “Hurricane” For GRAMMY Consideration