YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Rich The Kid Announce “Nobody Safe” Release Date

Posted By on October 16, 2020

Following the release of lead single “Bankroll,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rich The Kid announce their new album release date.

The year is winding down, but there are a few key projects on the way — including the recently announced Nobody Safe album, coming courtesy of Rich The Kid and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. As we’ve recently seen them putting in work at the studio, it’s not entirely surprising to see a new project on the way. And following the release of their brand new single “Bankroll,” the pair came through to announce the title, release date, and album cover.

“EVERYONE PRE ORDER NOBODY SAFE COLLAB ALBUM DROPPING NOV 13TH!!!!” captions Rich, sharing an incomplete variation of the tracklist. And while that’s all the details available for now, curious fans can check out the lead single “Bankroll” right here — from the sound of it, they opted to kick things off with an uptempo and upbeat track, a little more radio-friendly than might have been expected from the duo. Don’t be surprised to seem the tackle a few darker topics on the full album when it drops in a few weeks.

So there you have it. Rich The Kid and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s collaborative album Nobody Safe is set to arrive on November 13th, and is currently available for pre-order as of this moment. Do you have high hopes for this one? 

Via HNHH

