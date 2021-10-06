YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Sincerely, Kentrell” Second-Week Sales Projections Are In

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again made history with the release of his latest studio album Sincerely, Kentrell, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts this week. The 21-year-old music superstar dethroned Drake, who sat strong at #1 with Certified Lover Boy for three weeks, and he became just the third rapper ever to release a #1 album from behind bars, joining Tupac Shakur and Lil Wayne in that category.

The second-week sales projections have officially arrived for YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and while it looks like he will lose his #1 position and slide a few spots down in the rankings, he’s still expected to finish with some very strong numbers.



Sincerely, Kentrell is presently set to move approximately 60,000 album units in its second week, moving down to #4 on the charts. Taylor Swift will likely lock down the top spot, selling 155,000 equivalent album units of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), with much of those numbers coming from pure sales. Drake is projected to be at #2 with 110,000 sales, and Meek Mill will debut at #3 on the charts with his new album Expensive Pain, which is projected to move 89,000 units.

Rounding out the top 5, Lil Nas X‘s MONTERO seemingly is guaranteed to be at #5 next week. Kanye West is expected to slide to #7 with DONDA.

Rounding out the top 5, Lil Nas X's MONTERO seemingly is guaranteed to be at #5 next week. Kanye West is expected to slide to #7 with DONDA.



