Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
185
0
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
2859
1
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1509
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Sincerely, Kentrell” Second-Week Sales Projections Are In

Posted By on October 6, 2021

NBA YoungBoy is projected to move 60,000 copies of his new album during its second week out.

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again made history with the release of his latest studio album Sincerely, Kentrell, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts this week. The 21-year-old music superstar dethroned Drake, who sat strong at #1 with Certified Lover Boy for three weeks, and he became just the third rapper ever to release a #1 album from behind bars, joining Tupac Shakur and Lil Wayne in that category. 

The second-week sales projections have officially arrived for YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and while it looks like he will lose his #1 position and slide a few spots down in the rankings, he’s still expected to finish with some very strong numbers.


Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Sincerely, Kentrell is presently set to move approximately 60,000 album units in its second week, moving down to #4 on the charts. Taylor Swift will likely lock down the top spot, selling 155,000 equivalent album units of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), with much of those numbers coming from pure sales. Drake is projected to be at #2 with 110,000 sales, and Meek Mill will debut at #3 on the charts with his new album Expensive Pain, which is projected to move 89,000 units. 

Rounding out the top 5, Lil Nas X‘s MONTERO seemingly is guaranteed to be at #5 next week. Kanye West is expected to slide to #7 with DONDA.

What do you think of everyone’s sales figures for next week? Is this a win or a loss for YoungBoy?


HitsDailyDouble

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159 525 12
0
Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
185
0
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159
0
Kodak Black Explains Why He Won’t Pick Sides Between NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk
331
0
Jayda Cheaves Explains Awkward LL Cool J Encounter: “So Sorry, No Disrespect”
754
1
R. Kelly Receives Support After YouTube Removes Channels
860
1
More News

Trending Songs

SahBabii Switch
93
0
Lil Wayne Ya Dig
132
0
AxL Feat. JackBoy Motorbike
212
0
Luh Soldier Too Easy (Remix)
159
0
Grafh Feat. Sheek Louch & Ransom Valid
238
0
Seddy Hendrinx Poison
146
0
Beanz Pink Drink
172
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lakeyah Feat. MoneyBagg Yo “Check” Video
79
0
FaZe Kaysan Feat. Future & Lil Durk “Made A Way” Video
172
0
Meek Mill “Expensive Pain ” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
Kodak Black Explains Why He Won’t Pick Sides Between NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk