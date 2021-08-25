Yung Bleu Apologizes To Georgia Police Officers Following His Release

Earlier this week, Yung Bleu had a run-in with the law after visiting a trailer dealer called Absolute Trailers in Gainesville, Georgia. According to Complex, the Moon Boy artist was trying to buy a trailer for his upcoming Moon Boy Tour, which starts on Thursday, August 26, when the owner of Absolute Trailers called the local police.

Police soon arrived at the trailer lot, and since Yung Bleu believed that cops had no reason to question him, he left shortly thereafter. However, a separate officer reportedly pulled him over on the highway and subsequently arrested him for driving with a suspended license and gave him a citation for an April party. Upon his release from jail, Yung Bleu hit Instagram to blast Absolute Trailers and the Gainesville Police Department for their alleged racial profiling practices.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

In his return to Instagram, Yung Bleu shared videos that offered firsthand perspectives of the moments leading up to his arrest, including his tense exchange with the Gainesville police officer who pulled him over on the highway.

When speaking on the situation, the Alabama artist offered the following caption:

THESE GAINESVILLE, Ga POLICE OFFICERS are racially profiling us ! They approached me and my team for absolutely nothing trying to buy a trailer for my tour at (Absolute Trailers) the owner was a old white guy who called the police talking about they suspect fraud ! I was just trying to buy a trailer ! The first officers walk up with hands on guns . damn near drawn on us saying “What y’all doing here” …We have a brief back n forth and then As I leave the cop is sitting in the middle of the highway waiting on us . They trap and get get behind me ! say my tag is obstructed but she clearly had her lights on way before she saw the back of my car ! 5 cars have pulled up on us since then ! Saying we do fraud and all type of lies ! I HAVE MORE VIDEO BUT I will use only as evidence . We did nothing wrong !

Now, it turns out that Yung Bleu is apologizing and taking back his criticisms of the Gainesville Police Department, admitting that at the end of the day, he was “arrested legally.” However, the “You’re Mines Still” artist is still furious that Absolute Trailers caused the entire situation. Along with a lengthy statement, he expounded in the situation in his latest post’s caption.

“I admit when I’m wrong !” Yung Bleu said in his apology. “Even tho I did not agree with all the methods used of detainee me . my license was suspended and I was arrested legally. I was furious about what lead the police to me ! This all stemmed from the vicious lies told by this establishment Absolute Trailer so that’s were i will be focusing my energy. [green check emoji]”

According to Complex, Bleu will be suing Absolute Trailers for discrimination and profiling in an effort to promote fair service to all black people in the Gainesville community.

Stay tuned for more updates as Yung Bleu deals with his legal situation in Gainesville, Georgia.