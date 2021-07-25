Rap Basement

Yung Bleu, Childish Gambino & Tinashe Hold Down This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist

Posted By on July 25, 2021

Chiiild, Alina Baraz, and Kiana Ledé also grace this week’s playlist.

It’s been a long time coming and finally, we received Yung Bleu’s official debut album, Moon Boy. The album has received praise from many of Bleu’s industry peers and his loyal following who have been keeping the album on rotation. Moon Boy has plenty of collaborations, from Drake and Chris Brown to John Legend, but it’s “Tired Of You” ft. H.E.R. that many agree is one of the best cuts off of the album. It was only right that we included it on this week’s R&B Season playlist.

Childish Gambino might be hard at work on the next season of Atlanta but we were blessed with some brand new music from him this week. The rapper made a surprise appearance on Brittany Howard’s Jaime (Reimagined) project with his rendition of “Stay High.”

Along with Childish and Yung Bleu, we have some new heat from Tinashe who is preparing to drop a new album 333 which is set to drop next month. On Friday, she blessed fans with her latest single, “I Can See The Future.” Hopefully, she has a few more cuts on the way before the Aug. 6th release date.

Other records highlighted on this week’s playlist include the latest from Chiiild, Alinda Baraz, and Kiana Ledé’s new collab with Kehlani on “Ur Best Friend.”

Check the playlist out below. 

Via HNHH

