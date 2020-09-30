Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
649
1
Big Sean Detroit
516
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Yung Bleu Clarifies Label Deal With Boosie Badazz & Meek Mill

Posted By on September 30, 2020

Yung Bleu explains that he signed a management deal with Meek Mill while remaining a member of the Bad Azz Music Syndicate roster.

There appears to be some confusion surrounding Yung Bleu’s label situation. The rapper recently did an interview with HipHopDX where he explained that Boosie let him out of his deal and it sounded like he had moved onto Meek Mill‘s Dreamchasers. “We just understood that I wanted to go the independent route and he fully understood what I wanted to do,” Bleu said. “When I tell a lot of people that I’m independent that don’t necessarily mean that I don’t fuck with Boosie and his label.”

He continued to explain that it wasn’t that he didn’t want to be on Boosie’s label but rather, he wanted independence from the major label giants. He insists, “I’m still Badazz though. I’m Badazz for life.”

Speaking to Vlad, Yung Bleu explained that he’s independent in the sense that he now owns his masters. He’s still signed to Badazz Syndicate, explaining his contract with Meek’s Dream Chasers is for management.

“Yes I’m still signed to Boosie, I never signed with Meek. He manages me. Only thing different is I own my masters now. Boosie label is INDEPENDENT! We Independent! It’s no more Bleu & Boosie jointed with a major label! It’s just Bleu & Boosie doing wtf they wanna do. […] We do what we wanna do. We GOOD,” he said.

[Via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66 525 5
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
79
0
Rick Ross Provides Update On “Richer Than I Ever Been”
79
0
YG Reveals “MY LIFE 4HUNNID” Tracklist: Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, & More
79
0
Conway Finds Inspiration In BET Lyricist Of The Year Omission
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rubberband OG Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas & Yungeen Ace Bout That Life (Remix)
93
0
Hudson Mohawke & Tiga Feat. Abra VSOD
93
0
Chuck Strangers Regular Season
53
0
Future Utopia Feat. Dave Children Of The Internet
93
0
Willie The Kid Feat. Action Bronson Cork Fee
66
0
Girl Talk & Bas Fallin'
93
0
Jimmy Edgar Feat. Danny Brown Get Up
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Dom Kennedy “Bootleg Cable” Video
106
0
The Lox “Gave It To Em” Video
106
0
Tory Lanez “Most High ” Video
79
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
Rick Ross Provides Update On “Richer Than I Ever Been”