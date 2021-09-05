Rap Basement

Yung Bleu Explains Why He Gave Boosie Badazz $100k

Posted By on September 5, 2021

Yung Bleu dishes a lesson in protocol.

While the timeline is arguing about whether or not a dollar amount  is more valuable than one-on-one with a prized mentor, Yung Bleu offers another alternative.

In a recent interview with The Undefeated, the Alabama breakout opened up about his decision to gift Boosie BadAzz with $100,000. The gesture in question first took place in February of this year with Boosie. It arrived as the Drake-assisted “You’re Mines Still” began to place Bleu at the forefront, transitioning away from his days as a rising star on Boosie’s BadAzz Music Syndicate. 

“Boosie supported me from the jump,” Bleu told The Undefeated. “So it was a gesture to express my appreciation for believing in me at a time when no one else did. Our relationship is more than business, it’s family. Boosie is really my big bro and he’s been supportive of all the moves I’ve made to build my career.”

While Bleu’s gesture was certainly out of the ordinary, it matches the energy of good faith that Boosie first extended. Memorably, Yung Bleu has previosuly recounted the fact that despite owing BadAzz Music more albums, Boosie let him out of the contract with no issue in order to ink a major label deal.

“He ain’t have to let me go free and go sign a deal, you feel me? But he did,” he told HipHopDX last year. “I respect the man and we got a different type of relationship. I’m still BadAzz though. I’m BadAzz for life.”

Via HNHH

