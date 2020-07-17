Rap Basement

Yung Joc Reveals Initial Reaction To 42 Dugg’s “Before I Go Broke Like Joc” Bar

Posted By on July 16, 2020

Yung Joc was caught off guard.

The Quality Control Music label, despite recent grievances by their flagship artists, has opened the doors for Atlanta artists to grow beyond Georgia and the South. Lil Baby, for example, has been one of the most prominent rappers of the year with the release of My Turn. His sophomore album has seen a tremendous amount of success, though he’s also used his platform to open the doors for other artists like 42 Dugg.

The pair has seen a lot of success with the single, “We Paid” but the opening bars could be interpreted as a diss towards Yung Joc. In fact, it’s damn-near impossible to take it as a diss to Joc. Joc even took it as a diss upon initially addressing the song. However, he’s returned to the subject on the latest episode of the Ugly Money Podcast.

“I was half asleep the first time I heard it,” Joc admitted. He explained that he was drawn into the production before anything else and started picking apart aspects of the production. However, he made it clear that he’s a fan of Baby and Quality Control, though, at that time, he was unfamiliar with Dugg. The rapper added that once it dawned on him that the bar was about him, he was in utter confusion, looking around the room wondering if Dugg was actually taking about him.

Peep the clip below. 

Via HNHH

