Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Morray Reveals How Drake Made Him Fall In Love With Hip-Hop
159
0
Larry Hoover Jr. Details How He Ended Up On Kanye West’s “Donda”
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3931
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1072
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Yung Miami Breaks Down The Wildest “Rap Freaks” Name Drops

Posted By on October 29, 2021

Yung Miami is adamant that the name drops in “Rap Freaks” shouldn’t be interpreted as disses.

A week after appearing on Quavo’s Freaknik-inspired single “Strub The Ground,” City Girls rapper Yung Miami doubled back with a solo track of her own. Titled “Rap Freaks,” the brief new track finds the Florida rapper name-dropping several of the most popular artists in the music industry, from Tory Lanez, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion to Diddy, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj.

Longtime Hip-Hop fans will easily recognize Yung Miami’s song as a fresh take on similar name-dropping tracks, such as The Notorious B.I.G.‘s “Just Playing (Dreams),” Lil’ Kim’s “Dreams,” 50 Cent‘s “How To Rob,” and Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie Dreams.” In an exclusive interview with Billboard, the City Girls artist confirms that she was in fact inspired by many of the aforementioned artists, and she attests that the name drops in “Rap Freaks” shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

Yung Miami attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

“The song is showing love to all the rappers right now, it’s nothing personal,” Yung Miami told Billboard. “I [named] a bunch of the guys who are on top, that’s hot, that’s poppin’. Nothing is personal, nothing is literal, I’m just having fun.”

After explaining that none of the lyrics in “Rap Freaks” should be interpreted as disses, Yung Miami did offer more background information about some of the single’s most outlandish lines.

In the final four lines of the song, the QC artist — who fans affectionately call Caresha — raps, “Took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy/I like bad boys, no ho shit/Diddy, let me put it in your face like them roaches (Like that)/And put your rich ass to sleep, buenas noches (Goodnight, nigga).” 

Yung Miami and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Black Tie Affair for Quality Control's CEO Pierre Thomas, also know as Pee Thomas, at on June 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

While discussing the Diddy name-drop with Billboard, Yung Miami said, “Diddy was talking about how before he came up, he woke up to roaches on his face and that’s what motivated him to get money. I just thought it was a nice bar to throw in there. That was just a rap, just something I said. It’s just wordplay. That’s my friend. I know Diddy, he’s really cool. He’s a really nice man. That’s my friend, I know him.

Elsewhere in the interview, Yung Miami explains the line “I can’t even picture myself fuckin’ on ‘lil Kodak,” making it clear that she isn’t interested in Kodak Black at all. “I don’t have any involvement with Kodak,” she told Billboard. “I really don’t want to speak on him.”

A fellow Flordia rapper who the City Girls rapper didn’t mind discussing, however, was Rod Wave, who she referenced on “Rap Freaks” with the line, “Have Rod Wave singing in this pussy like a funeral.” According to Yung Miami, the SoulFly singer is currently one of her favorite artists, and she would love to work with him in the future.

If you haven’t yet heard Yung Miami’s bold solo single, watch the sultry music video for “Rap Freaks” below. Be warned, it’s pretty NSFW.

How are you feeling about Yung Miami’s new track?

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Morray Reveals How Drake Made Him Fall In Love With Hip-Hop
159 525 12
0
Larry Hoover Jr. Details How He Ended Up On Kanye West’s “Donda”
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Morray Reveals How Drake Made Him Fall In Love With Hip-Hop
159
0
Larry Hoover Jr. Details How He Ended Up On Kanye West’s “Donda”
212
0
Yung Miami Breaks Down The Wildest “Rap Freaks” Name Drops
410
0
Polo G Shows Off Huge “Hall Of Fame” Chain & Teases “Hall Of Fame 2.0”
291
0
Ciara & Lizzo To Unveil Missy Elliott’s Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
410
0
More News

Trending Songs

Macklemore Next Year
225
0
Baby Tate Pedi
132
0
Joyner Lucas Duck Duck Goose
119
0
Key Glock Toolie
119
0
Mick Jenkins Gucci Tried To Tell Me
146
0
T-Pain I'm Cool With That
212
0
David Guetta Feat. Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Family
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lute Is Disgusted By Burnt Chocolate & Scrambled Egg Chips On “Snack Review”
159
0
My Favorite Color “MAYDAY” Video
199
0
Eli Fross Feat. Lil Zay Osama “Mad Max” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Morray Reveals How Drake Made Him Fall In Love With Hip-Hop
Larry Hoover Jr. Details How He Ended Up On Kanye West’s “Donda”
Yung Miami Breaks Down The Wildest “Rap Freaks” Name Drops