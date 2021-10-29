Yung Miami Breaks Down The Wildest “Rap Freaks” Name Drops

A week after appearing on Quavo’s Freaknik-inspired single “Strub The Ground,” City Girls rapper Yung Miami doubled back with a solo track of her own. Titled “Rap Freaks,” the brief new track finds the Florida rapper name-dropping several of the most popular artists in the music industry, from Tory Lanez, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion to Diddy, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj.

Longtime Hip-Hop fans will easily recognize Yung Miami’s song as a fresh take on similar name-dropping tracks, such as The Notorious B.I.G.‘s “Just Playing (Dreams),” Lil’ Kim’s “Dreams,” 50 Cent‘s “How To Rob,” and Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie Dreams.” In an exclusive interview with Billboard, the City Girls artist confirms that she was in fact inspired by many of the aforementioned artists, and she attests that the name drops in “Rap Freaks” shouldn’t be taken too seriously.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

“The song is showing love to all the rappers right now, it’s nothing personal,” Yung Miami told Billboard. “I [named] a bunch of the guys who are on top, that’s hot, that’s poppin’. Nothing is personal, nothing is literal, I’m just having fun.”

After explaining that none of the lyrics in “Rap Freaks” should be interpreted as disses, Yung Miami did offer more background information about some of the single’s most outlandish lines.

In the final four lines of the song, the QC artist — who fans affectionately call Caresha — raps, “Took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy/I like bad boys, no ho shit/Diddy, let me put it in your face like them roaches (Like that)/And put your rich ass to sleep, buenas noches (Goodnight, nigga).”



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

While discussing the Diddy name-drop with Billboard, Yung Miami said, “Diddy was talking about how before he came up, he woke up to roaches on his face and that’s what motivated him to get money. I just thought it was a nice bar to throw in there. That was just a rap, just something I said. It’s just wordplay. That’s my friend. I know Diddy, he’s really cool. He’s a really nice man. That’s my friend, I know him.

Elsewhere in the interview, Yung Miami explains the line “I can’t even picture myself fuckin’ on ‘lil Kodak,” making it clear that she isn’t interested in Kodak Black at all. “I don’t have any involvement with Kodak,” she told Billboard. “I really don’t want to speak on him.”

A fellow Flordia rapper who the City Girls rapper didn’t mind discussing, however, was Rod Wave, who she referenced on “Rap Freaks” with the line, “Have Rod Wave singing in this pussy like a funeral.” According to Yung Miami, the SoulFly singer is currently one of her favorite artists, and she would love to work with him in the future.

If you haven’t yet heard Yung Miami’s bold solo single, watch the sultry music video for “Rap Freaks” below. Be warned, it’s pretty NSFW.

How are you feeling about Yung Miami’s new track?