Yung Miami Denies Shading Brandy After “Verzuz” Snafu: “I Was Just Playing”

The record-breaking Verzuz featuring Brandy and Monica is behind us, but it’s still being talked about among fans. The two R&B icons revisted some of they classic hits while also sharing jams that only dedicated fans were familiar with. Their low-brewing beef has long been laid to rest, but their admirers still pit the two artists against one another so it was good to see them enjoy their catalogs without drama. For a brief moment during the Verzuz, attention shifted away from the two women and onto Yung Miami after Monica mentioned the City Girls star when playing her track, “Sideline Ho.”



Liliane Lathan / Stringer / Getty Images

“My emotions have always been, they’ve been real,” said Monica before she mentioned Yung Miami’s birth name, Caresha. Brandy faintly said “Who?” and began looking around as if she didn’t know who Monica was referring to “My girl from the City Girls.” Brandy interrupted and added, “Oh, okay. I shoulda known. I’m sorry Caresha.”

The moment wasn’t lost on Yung Miami and soon fans couldn’t stop talking about Brandy’s moment. The City Girls rapper took to Twitter to address the moment and wrote, “I only know 2 Brandy songs so we even” before ending her message with a smiling emoji. Then, Yung Miami added, “I wanted brandy to play nothing and Monica to play with you.”

Soon, Brandy’s fans accused the rapper of shading the singer. “I was just playing y’all damn I’m singing how you ever right now lol,” Yung Miami tweeted, referencing Brandy’s hit “Have You Ever.” A Twitter user told the rapper to “keep it cute,” and Yung Miami wasn’t having it. “B*tch I’m playing hoe shut up.” Check out the tweets below.