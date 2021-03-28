Yung Miami Shares Footage Welcoming Mother Home From Prison

It’s been around four years since Keenya Young, the mother of City Girls’ rapper Yung Miami, had been sentenced to five years behind bars and 10 years probation in connection with a hit and run incident that happened back in 2009. Sentenced in 2017, it seems like she was even granted an early release by the state of Florida. Previously, we reported that City Girls’ rapper Yung Miami had announced her mother’s scheduled release from prison on Saturday (March 27) on her Twitter account.



Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET

“My mom get out tomorrow,” tweeted the “Jobs” artist on Friday (March 26). “I’m so anxious,” she continued.

“My Mom left me with 2 kids plus Jai I was 22 going on 23 I didn’t know what to do I had to figure it out. Look at me now God is so good,” penned the rapper in a second tweet.

Continuing the documentation of her mother’s arrival back home on another social media channel, the Miami native took to her Instagram page to share the tear-jerking moment she reunited with her mother.

“Welcome back,” penned the rapper in the caption of Instagram footage featuring her mom officially leaving prison and heading towards her. Tons of Miami’s famous friends congratulated the rapper for finally being able to reunite with her mother, including Quavo, who wrote, “That’s hard mama free,” with prayer hands.

The 27-year-old recently took to Twitter to demand respect for the progress she’s made as an emcee. “For me to only be rapping for 3 yrs with no experience I feel like I do good af idgaf who think differently,” she wrote.

She continued,“I use to be so shy and nervous I couldn’t record in front of nobody and I never wanted nobody to hear but now I’m more confident ion care who in the room I be like turn it up!!! Tf.”