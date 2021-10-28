Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Chante Moore Announces Engagement To Former BET Exec Stephen Hill
106
0
Lil Uzi Vert Shares Teaser For New Song & Video Titled “Demon High”
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3891
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1032
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Zayn Malik Refutes Rumors That He Assaulted Yolanda Hadid

Posted By on October 28, 2021

Sources close to Yolanda Hadid claim that Zayn Malik “struck her” last week, but the “Nobody Is Listening” artist denies assaulting his girlfriend’s mother.

On Thursday morning, TMZ reported that Yolanda Hadid, the mother of popular models Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid, has been seriously considering filing a police report against Zayn Malik, who she claims assaulted her during a heated argument last week.

While more in-depth details have yet to be revealed surrounding the altercation, sources close to Yolanda say that the Dutch-American television personality was “struck” by her grandchild’s father.

Yolanda Hadid attends the Lanvin show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 26, 2020 in Paris, France.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In response to the allegations being brought against him, Zayn sent a statement directly to TMZ, saying, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

The Nobody Is Listening artist also issued a lengthier statement on Twitter, in which he addressed the leaked information and confirmed that he did have an argument with “a family member of [his] partner’s.” Still, Zayn attests that he will “not contest claims arising from [the] argument.”

You can read Zayn’s full statement below.

This troubling news comes a little over a year after the birth of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s first child together, and this allegedly violent altercation between Zayn and Gigi’s mother is the first time that fans have heard of any beef between Zayn and Yolanda.

At this time, neither Gigi Hadid nor Yolanda Hadid has addressed the situation publicly, so stay tuned to HNHH for any potential udpates.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are seen in NoHo on April 23, 2021 in New York City.
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Chante Moore Announces Engagement To Former BET Exec Stephen Hill
106 525 8
0
Lil Uzi Vert Shares Teaser For New Song & Video Titled “Demon High”
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Chante Moore Announces Engagement To Former BET Exec Stephen Hill
106
0
Lil Uzi Vert Shares Teaser For New Song & Video Titled “Demon High”
185
0
Zayn Malik Refutes Rumors That He Assaulted Yolanda Hadid
212
0
T-Pain Lands Twitch Partnership, Shares Plans For New Music & Shows
132
0
Big Sean Discusses The Return Of His Character “Tristian” On Lena Waithe’s “Twenties”
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Thurz & DJ Battlecat Feat. Sham1016, Airplane James & Fat Ron Outside
132
0
A$AP Ferg Feat. Pharrell Green Juice
371
0
Derez De'Shon Feat. Morray All Them Days
159
0
Imagine Dragons & J.I.D Enemy
159
0
Asiahn We Can
106
0
Frank Ocean Sweet Life
146
0
Brandy Feat. Queens Cast Wrecking Ball
291
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

My Favorite Color “MAYDAY” Video
185
0
Eli Fross Feat. Lil Zay Osama “Mad Max” Video
132
0
Snoh Aalegra Feat. Tyler, The Creator “NEON PEACH” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Chante Moore Announces Engagement To Former BET Exec Stephen Hill
Lil Uzi Vert Shares Teaser For New Song & Video Titled “Demon High”
Zayn Malik Refutes Rumors That He Assaulted Yolanda Hadid