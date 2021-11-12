Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
119
0
Coi Leray Defends Rico Nasty From Playboi Carti Fan Disrespect
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4420
3
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1575
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Zaytoven On Why He Rejected Jeezy’s Offer For “Icy” & His Loyalty To Gucci Mane

Posted By on November 12, 2021

Zaytoven discussed his loyalty to Gucci Mane in a new interview with DJ Vlad.

Zaytoven revealed why he rejected Jeezy‘s offer to buy the beat for “Icy” in 2005, explaining that his loyalty to Gucci Mane wouldn’t allow him to betray the Atlanta rapper. The track ended up making it onto Gucci’s debut studio album, Trap House. Jeezy had wanted “Icy” for his project, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.

The dispute over the track played a role in fueling a beef between the two artists, which was only laid to rest recently. 

Zaytoven, Gucci, Jeezy
Liliane Lathan / Getty Images

“Well, you gotta think, Gucci, this is my guy,” Zaytoven explained. “This is the guy that comes to my house, 7:30 in the morning every day. We working on music with each other every day, we going to the club every day. Nobody can come in and have me betray Gucci just because they got a bigger name, or who they are. To be honest with you, I was a fan of Gucci more than I was a fan of anybody, so I was gonna rock with him regardless.”

He added that Gucci was his favorite rapper at the time and he planned to “ride with him regardless.”

During Gucci and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle, last year, the two rappers performed “Icy” together.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
119 525 9
0
Kanye West Says Michael Jordan Still Bothered About “Jumpman” Diss
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
119
0
Coi Leray Defends Rico Nasty From Playboi Carti Fan Disrespect
132
0
Danny Brown Announces The Title Of His Upcoming Album
106
0
Kanye West Says Michael Jordan Still Bothered About “Jumpman” Diss
159
0
NBA Youngboy Gifts Deceased Fan’s His Family Platinum Plaque
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dusty Locane CANES WORLD
119
0
Baby Tate Dungarees
93
0
Russ Losin Control, Pt. 2
159
0
DaBaby Feat. 21 Savage STICKED UP
146
0
Bando. & Isaiah Rashad Payday
159
0
Silk Sonic Feat. Thundercat & Bootsy Collins After Last Night
199
0
Summer Walker I Want To Come Home For Christmas (Amazon Original)
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Sean & Hit-Boy “The One ” Video
251
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Busta Rhymes “Murder Music ” Video
225
0
Fat Nick Explains Why He Loves Little Caesars Despite Knowing It’s Not Good
238
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
Coi Leray Defends Rico Nasty From Playboi Carti Fan Disrespect
Danny Brown Announces The Title Of His Upcoming Album