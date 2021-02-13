Zaytoven Says Gucci Mane Put Him On To Jeezy: “He’s Super Hard”

It’s only been a few months since Gucci Mane and Jeezy squashed their tense feud. The pair went face-to-face for Verzuz where they went track-for-track. Of course, it was only right that they closed out the show with a performance of “So Icy,” a record that has never been heard live before for roughly 15 years.

The history of Gucci Mane and Jeezy has been told on numerous occasions but who better than to shed more insight on the topic than Zaytoven. At the center of the feud was Zay who produced “So Icy” for the collaborators. He explained how he helped Gucci Mane prepare for Verzuz and pieced together the tracklist for his Verzuz.

During a recent interview with Zaytoven, he explained his appreciation for both DJ Quik and MC Eiht, especially given the tension between them. Similarly, fans who found themselves engulfed in their long-standing feud between Jeezy and Gucci likely appreciated the music so much more because of its authenticity.

“I think the sport is what draws us closer to the music,” explained Zay. “Anytime Gucci had a problem with somebody, or wanted to say something to somebody, I’ll pat him on the back, like, ‘go for it.’ People wouldn’t think that, but that’s how I am because I’m a fan. I’m a fan of the sport.”



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Of course, Gucci’s biggest beef would be with Jeezy. Despite standing firmly in Gucci’s corner throughout the years, he admitted that he loves Jeezy’s music. “I love Jeezy. I remember going to listen to Jeezy and I’m like, ‘boy, ain’t nobody harder than this man right here. He’s super hard.’ But at the same time, we’ll go against that. Ain’t nobody harder than Gucci. And I feel like that’s how it was back when MC Eiht and Quik was battling, and that’s what made me love it,” continued the producer.

Admittedly, it was Gucci Mane who put Zaytoven on to Jeezy in the first place.

“Gucci was a fan first. He was the one who told me, ‘Man, Jeezy so hard. He made me wanna do a song with him. He’s the hardest.’ And I’m like, okay, bet. Like, he put me on to Jeezy,” said Zay.

Check out the full interview with Zaytoven here.