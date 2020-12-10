Rap Basement

Featured

Zoey Dollaz Reportedly Shot Multiple Times

Posted By on December 10, 2020

Zoey Dollaz is reportedly in stable condition after being shot multiple times outside of a Miami strip club.

Freebandz rapper Zoey Dollaz was reportedly shot multiple times last night while entering a Miami strip club. He is currently reported to be in stable condition.

The prominent rapper was reportedly on his way to Booby Trap On The River, a strip club in Miami, and when he arrived, he was reportedly shot several times in the entrance. Details are currently not readily available, but the rapper is said to be in stable condition.


Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Local hip-hop journalist Tony M. Centeno, who was written for XXL, Billboard, and more, heard from his sources that the rapper was stable. “My dawg @ZoeyDollaz is a true soulja,” wrote Centeno. “I know he’ll pull through and recover quickly. Praying for him and his family. My sources say Zoey is doing fine after he was shot multiple times while on his way to Booby Trap in Miami last night.”

The news is beginning to make its way to popular hip-hop Twitter accounts, as well as blogs on Instagram. We’re all praying for Zoey Dollaz.

We’ll keep you updated on any potential developments throughout the day.

In other news, the man who is suspected of fatally shooting Dallas rapper Mo3 was arrested last night. He has been identified as 21-year-old Kewon White.

[via]

Via HNHH

