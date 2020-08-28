Listen to Bayline’s new Single ‘Giving me Looks”

Los Angeles rapper Bayline has released his new single ‘Giving Me Looks’ which is produced by Salam Wreck (D-12/Big Proof/DPG and more). The new single on Salam Wreck’s label Masari Music and is available to listen now.

Bayline has new EP dropped on iTunes today and is called “When she sick of yo shit… I’m The Doctor” EP. The EP is 5 tracks long and features other artists like Mac P Dawg, Dirtrich, YoungKobee and Shun Brandon.

Listen to the whole EP on iTunes

https://music.apple.com/us/album/when-she-sick-of-yo-shit-im-the-doctor-ep/1528810450